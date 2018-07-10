The story appears on
Page A9
July 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Boats go up in smoke
A MASSIVE fire laid waste to dozens of boats at a Bali port yesterday as firefighters battled to bring the dramatic blaze under control.
The fire started around after midnight on the Indonesian holiday island and quickly engulfed nearly 40 local vessels but no injuries were reported, police said. Images from Benoa port, which sits next to the popular tourist hub of Kuta, showed flames shooting into the night sky and huge plumes of black smoke. Firefighters were still trying to put out the blaze by mid-morning. Several witnesses suspected the fire was started by an electrical malfunction, but authorities said they were still investigating the cause.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.