Body may verify blame for toxic arms attacks

Global powers will seek this week to take a historic step in the fight against chemical weapons by giving the world’s toxic arms watchdog new power to identify those behind such attacks.

Widely shunned as taboo since silently culling the battlefields of World War I, recent use of poison gases in the Iraq and Syria conflicts — as well as rare nerve agent attacks in Kuala Lumpur and the sleepy English town of Salisbury — have triggered global alarm.

Despite widespread revulsion at shocking images of children fighting for breath, the global community has so far failed to agree on any punitive action against those believed responsible, amid a bitter standoff between Russia and Western nations at the UN.

Now in the wake of the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury — the first such attack in decades on European soil — Britain is leading calls to give the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons broader powers.

Backed by 11 allies, London has called a rare special session of the OPCW’s policy-making Conference of State Parties in The Hague at which it will seek to give the body a mandate to say who is to blame for any chemical weapons attacks.