Bomber rescued

The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert. Britain’s Daily Mail reported yesterday that the HMS Enterprise picked up Salman Abedi and more than 100 other British citizens from the Libyan coast and took them to Malta, where they flew back to the UK. Abedi blew himself up as fans were leaving Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.