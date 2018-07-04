Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 4, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Bridge collapse

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 4, 2018 | Print Edition

At least five people were injured yesterday when part of a pedestrian bridge at a Mumbai train station collapsed during morning rush hour amid heavy rains, officials said. The concrete slab fell onto empty train tracks, damaging part of the platform roof and electric wires. Rescuers were cutting through the concrete of the fallen slab, while engineers worked to restore power and train services.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿