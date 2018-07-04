The story appears on
Page A8
July 4, 2018
Bridge collapse
At least five people were injured yesterday when part of a pedestrian bridge at a Mumbai train station collapsed during morning rush hour amid heavy rains, officials said. The concrete slab fell onto empty train tracks, damaging part of the platform roof and electric wires. Rescuers were cutting through the concrete of the fallen slab, while engineers worked to restore power and train services.
