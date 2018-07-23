Advanced Search

July 23, 2018

Britain balks at ‘divorce bill’

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 July 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Britain’s slow move away from the European Union took a new twist yesterday as the new Brexit chief suggested Britain might not pay its 39 billion pound (US$51 billion) divorce bill if no trade agreement with the EU.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told the Sunday Telegraph that there must be “conditionality” between Britain making the hefty exit payment and its ability to create a new relationship with the EU.

“You can’t have one side fulfilling its side of the bargain and the other side not, or going slow, or failing to commit on its side,” he said, implying that the threat of withholding payment might get Brexit talks back on track.

(AP)

