The story appears on
Page A8
June 4, 2018
Britain says Islamist terror threat high
The threat posed by Islamist militants to Britain is expected to remain high for the next two years and could even rise, the interior ministry said yesterday in a statement, on the first anniversary of an attack that killed eight people in central London.
The current threat level to Britain is assessed as severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The government said it had foiled 25 Islamist militant plots since June 2013 and was currently handling over 500 live operations.
Britain will publish a revised counter-terrorism strategy today designed to cope with what it said was a shift in the threats the country faces as militants adopt new tactics.
The statement said the threat from “extreme right-wing terrorism” was also growing and four plots had been disrupted since March last year.
Interior minister Sajid Javid will speak at a memorial service for those killed in the London Bridge attack.
