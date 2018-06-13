The story appears on
Page A2
June 13, 2018
Britain strives to become a nation of cyclists
A government ambition to transform Britain into a nation of cyclists was given a boost yesterday with funding worth millions of dollars awarded to six Cycle Ambition Cities.
The cities, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester and Norwich, are on track to make cycling the natural choice of transport after bidding for a share of more than US$9 million of government funding to get more people cycling safely, the Department for Transport said. The funding is earmarked to trial new schemes aimed at improving road safety and creating more bike-friendly areas.
