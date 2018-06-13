Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

June 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Britain strives to become a nation of cyclists

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 13, 2018 | Print Edition

A government ambition to transform Britain into a nation of cyclists was given a boost yesterday with funding worth millions of dollars awarded to six Cycle Ambition Cities.

The cities, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester and Norwich, are on track to make cycling the natural choice of transport after bidding for a share of more than US$9 million of government funding to get more people cycling safely, the Department for Transport said. The funding is earmarked to trial new schemes aimed at improving road safety and creating more bike-friendly areas.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿