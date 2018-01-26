British PM coming to China next week

Home » World

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May will pay an official visit to China next week.

China’s foreign ministry announced the visit yesterday.

The relationship between the two countries has grown in importance as London contemplates its economic future and looks to bolster trade links after it officially leaves the European Union in March 2019.

May will be in China from January 31 to February 2 in what the Chinese foreign ministry touted as a “historical visit.”

“We attach great importance to our relations with the UK,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

“We hope we can continue to further deepen our political mutual trust, expand our cooperation and to elevate our bilateral relations to a new high.”

During her trip, she will meet with Chinese leaders and travel to Shanghai and Hubei, Hua said.

Britain has said it will leave the EU’s single market and customs union so that it can strike its own trade deals with countries outside the bloc, making China’s huge market an attractive target.

In preparation, a parade of top officials have traveled to China in recent months.

Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox recently discussed market access for British exports, including its key sector of financial services.

Last month, finance minister Philip Hammond came to work out final preparations for a “stock connect” linking the London and Shanghai exchanges, and had agreed to examine the possibility of connecting their bond markets as well.