January 8, 2018
British PM makes U-turn on fox-hunting vote
British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday she will ditch an election pledge for a vote on reversing the fox-hunting ban following a public backlash.
“On this issue of fox hunting, what I can say is that there won’t be a vote during this parliament,” she told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.
“I’ve never fox hunted, but I’ve not changed my view on that,” added May, who is a supporter of the sport.
“But as prime minister my job isn’t just about what I think about something, it’s actually about looking at what the view of the country is, I think there was a clear message about that.”
The manifesto of May’s Conservative Party for last year’s general election contained a pledge to hold a free vote on overturning the 2004 law banning the use of dogs to hunt foxes and other wild mammals in England and Wales.
The opposition Labour Party focused heavily on the issue during campaigning, helping it to score a shock upset in depriving May of her majority.
The subject received extra attention on December 26, Boxing Day, when hundreds of British hunting groups met across the country on the busiest day in the hunting calendar.
The U-turn is likely to anger parts of May’s rural base, who see the ban as an imposition of urban values on their way of life.
