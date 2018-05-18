Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

May 18, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

British teenager held for making bomb threats

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 18, 2018 | Print Edition

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested over bomb threats sent to hundreds of schools in Britain and the United States in March, the National Crime Agency said yesterday.

The calls, which resulted in many schools being evacuated, demanded money and threatened to detonate explosives.

The teenager was the third 18-year-old in Britain to be detained in connection with the threats. He was held on Wednesday on suspicion of making threats to kill, blackmail and malicious communications.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿