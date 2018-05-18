The story appears on
Page A11
May 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
British teenager held for making bomb threats
An 18-year-old youth has been arrested over bomb threats sent to hundreds of schools in Britain and the United States in March, the National Crime Agency said yesterday.
The calls, which resulted in many schools being evacuated, demanded money and threatened to detonate explosives.
The teenager was the third 18-year-old in Britain to be detained in connection with the threats. He was held on Wednesday on suspicion of making threats to kill, blackmail and malicious communications.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.