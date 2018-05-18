British teenager held for making bomb threats

Home » World

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested over bomb threats sent to hundreds of schools in Britain and the United States in March, the National Crime Agency said yesterday.

The calls, which resulted in many schools being evacuated, demanded money and threatened to detonate explosives.

The teenager was the third 18-year-old in Britain to be detained in connection with the threats. He was held on Wednesday on suspicion of making threats to kill, blackmail and malicious communications.