Broadcasters fee

July 19, 2018

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 19, 2018

Germany’s highest court has rejected complaints against a fee paid by all households to finance the country’s public broadcasters, though it found fault with a minor aspect of the system. Germany’s long-standing fee system was tweaked in 2013 to make all households pay it, regardless of how many people live there or whether there is a television or radio. Previously, it depended on the number of devices in a household.

