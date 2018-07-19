The story appears on
Broadcasters fee
Germany’s highest court has rejected complaints against a fee paid by all households to finance the country’s public broadcasters, though it found fault with a minor aspect of the system. Germany’s long-standing fee system was tweaked in 2013 to make all households pay it, regardless of how many people live there or whether there is a television or radio. Previously, it depended on the number of devices in a household.
