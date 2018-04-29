Brussels begins battle on post-Brexit budget

Home » World

The EU will this week unveil its first formal plans for a larger, 1-trillion-euro-plus (US$1.213 trillion) long-term budget after Britain’s departure, which threaten to further deepen divisions in the bloc.

From slashed farm funds that will anger French farmers, to development cash, and demands for greater national contributions, the 2021-27 budget promises to be an explosive mixture.

European Union Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who will present the plans in Brussels on Wednesday, says that tough steps are needed to fill a 12 to 14-billion euro hole left by Brexit.

A race against time will follow, especially as the European Commission wants the budget agreed before the next European Parliament elections in May 2019, two months after Britain leaves.

EU states say it is “impossible” given the rifts between east, west, north and south, with countries anxious not to put their hands in their pockets at a time when populism is on the march.

“They have to take responsibility for the ambitions that they have expressed” for the EU after Brexit, an official in Jean-Claude Juncker’s commission said on condition of anonymity.