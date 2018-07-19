The story appears on
Page A8
July 19, 2018
Related News
Bumbum on the run
A Brazilian celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon called Dr Bumbum has gone on the run following the death of a patient just hours after undergoing cosmetic surgery at his home in Rio de Janeiro. Denis Furtado was considered capable of performing magic on women’s bodies, in particular their bottoms, and became known throughout the country for his expertise. The 45-year-old’s Instagram account reflects his popularity with 650,000 followers. But now he is wanted by police after Lilian Quezia Calixto died just hours after a butt enlargement procedure.
