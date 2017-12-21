Bus crash kills 12 travelers in Mexico

Home » World

A bus carrying cruise ship passengers on an excursion to Mayan ruins in southeastern Mexico flipped over on a narrow highway on Tuesday, killing 11 travelers and their guide and injuring about 20 others, officials said yesterday.

Seven Americans and two Swedes were among the injured, said Vicente Martin, spokesman for the Quintana Roo state Civil Defense agency. Authorities had not yet established the nationalities of the dead.

The bus ended up on its side in vegetation along the two-lane road. Video taken after the crash showed some survivors lying on the pavement and others walking around. One body lay on the roadside covered by a white sheet, as the crash scene was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises said in a statement that passengers from two of its ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, were on the bus. The company expressed its sympathies and said it was assisting with medical care and transportation.

The US Embassy in Mexico City said it was aware of reports that several American citizens had been injured and US officials were working with local authorities to assess the citizenship and identity of individuals involved in the accident.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash, which occurred as the bus was on its way to the ruins at Chacchoben, about 175 kilometers south of Tulum.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office reported that the fatalities were 11 tourists, including one child, and a Mexican tour guide.

It said that seven injured tourists had returned to their boat while 13 remained hospitalized. The dead were being transferred to the forensics service for identification.