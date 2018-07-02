The story appears on
Page A9
July 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Caliphate city added to UNESCO list
The remarkably well-preserved remains of the Caliphate city of Medina Azahara, a medieval Arab Muslim town near the Spanish city of Cordoba, was added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites yesterday.
The 10th-century Moorish site provides “in-depth knowledge of the now vanished Western Islamic civilization of al-Andalus, at the height of its splendor,” said UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, which is meeting in Bahrain.
After prospering for several years, the magnificent palace-city, which was the de facto capital of al-Andalus, or Muslim Spain, “was laid to waste during the civil war that put an end to the Caliphate in 1009-10,” the committee said in a statement.
The city was built as a symbol of power to rival the caliphate of Baghdad, but lasted under a century before it was destroyed in an uprising which ended the Cordoba caliphate at the beginning of the 11th century.
The remains of the city were forgotten for almost 1,000 years until their rediscovery in the early 20th century.
The site is a treasure trove for archeologists, presenting “a complete urban ensemble” including roads, bridges, water systems, buildings, decorative elements and everyday objects, the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.