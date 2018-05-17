‘Call’ puts onus on jailed cyber expert

Home » World

British cyber security expert Marcus Hutchins, once credited with stopping the worldwide WannaCry computer virus, said in a jailhouse phone call that he wrote code for someone who used it for the malware Hutchins is now charged with, according to federal court documents released on Tuesday.

The disclosure is contained in a transcript of the call between Hutchins and an unidentified person, hours after FBI agents detained him in Las Vegas before he boarded a flight home to England last year. A grand jury indictment accuses Hutchins of creating and distributing malware known as Kronos, designed to steal banking passwords.

Hutchins, 23, has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors filed the transcript in court on the eve of a hearing where Hutchins will ask for the phone conversation to be suppressed, along with a two-hour FBI interview. His attorneys have argued Hutchins didn’t fully understand Miranda warnings because he’s a foreigner.

Hutchins’ arrest last August came as a shock because only four months earlier he was lauded as a cyber-crime-fighting hero for finding a “kill switch” to slow the outbreak of the WannaCry virus, which crippled computers worldwide, encrypting files and making them inaccessible unless people paid a ransom ranging from US$300 to US$600.

In the jailhouse call, which Hutchins was told was being recorded, he said he “used to write malware” years before.

According to the transcript, Hutchins said: “So I wrote code for a guy a while back who then incorporated it into a banking malware, so they have logs of that, and essentially they want to know my part of the banking operation or if I just sold the code onto some guy then they wanted me to, once then found I sold the code to someone, they wanted me to give them his name, and I don’t actually know anything about him.”