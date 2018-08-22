Call to save old buildings from being demolished

Home » World

A RUSH to tear down and redevelop buildings in Singapore has prompted calls to conserve aging properties that symbolize the country’s recent history and economic rise.

The land-starved island is known for its gleaming skyscrapers and contemporary architectural designs that punctuate its skyline like the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which looks like a surfboard perched atop three towers.

While the city has preserved some buildings from its colonial past, the Singapore Heritage Society said yesterday more needed to be done to preserve brutalist blocks built just after the city-state achieved independence in 1965.

In a paper titled “Too Young to Die,” the non-governmental society picked out some of the first high-rise buildings that helped transform Singapore from a British colonial backwater to the global trade and financial center it is today.

Buildings mentioned include the horseshoe-shaped Pearl Bank Apartments, which was the tallest residential building in Singapore when it was completed in 1976, just outside the new financial district.

It was sold this year for S$728 million (US$531 million) to developer CapitaLand Ltd, which plans to build a new residential tower of 800 units in its place.

The SHS said Pearl Bank, along with People’s Park Complex, a hulking yellow and green edifice that towers over Chinatown, and the Golden Mile Complex, with its unique stepped-terrace design, were of great historical and architectural significance.

Media has said that People’s Park and the Golden Mile Complex, which were also completed in the 1970s, are to be put up for sale.