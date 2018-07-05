The story appears on
Page A8
July 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cambodia restores rail link to Thailand
Cambodia reopened the final stretch of a railway running from the capital Phnom Penh to the border with neighboring Thailand yesterday, the first time the line has been operational in 45 years.
The Asian Development Bank provided US$13 million in 2009 to rebuild the missing link which aims to slash travel time between the two countries and boost trade.
Cambodian transport minister Sun Chanthol said a train ran yesterday morning from the northwestern province of Pursat to Phnom Penh, the last remaining section of the track between the two countries to be finished.
“This is a historic day for our nation,” Sun Chanthol said.
Cambodia and Thailand still have to hash out an agreement on trains crossing the border but Sun Chanthol said the countries hoped to strike a deal soon.
Much of Cambodia’s railways were damaged by years of bitter conflict that engulfed the country.
A 48-kilometer portion of the railway near the border town of Poipet was destroyed by war in 1973.
The rest of link to Phnom Penh had been suspended for more than a decade due to the poor condition of the track.
The Southeast Asian country has more than 600 kilometers of train track extending from its northern border with Thailand down to the southern coast.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.