June 21, 2018

Canada opioid deaths

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 21, 2018 | Print Edition

The opioid crisis claimed nearly 4,000 lives in Canada last year, mainly from overdoses of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, the public health agency said on Tuesday, warning of a worsening situation.

The death toll was 34 percent higher than the previous year, with most of the fatal overdoses involving men aged 30 to 39 who obtained fentanyl illegally from narcotics traffickers on the street.

World
