The story appears on
Page A3
July 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cave to be converted into ‘living museum’
A CAVE complex in Thailand where 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach were trapped for more than two weeks before they were safely brought out will be turned into a museum to showcase the rescue, the head of the operation said yesterday.
“This area will become a living museum, to show how the operation unfolded,” the head of rescue mission, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told a news conference.
“An interactive database will be set up,” he said. “It will become another major attraction for Thailand.”
Thai officials say the fate of the boys and the multinational rescue has put the cave firmly on the map and plans are in place to develop it into a tourist destination. But Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said precautions would have to be implemented both inside and outside the cave to safeguard tourists.
A guide book describes the relatively unexplored Tham Luang cave as having an “impressive entrance chamber” leading to a marked path and then a series of chambers and boulders. Villagers say it is known to be prone to flooding and many have urged authorities to post clearer warnings.
Chongklai Worapongsathorn, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the cave would be closed from today. He said plans were in place to “revive” an adjacent national park where hundreds of rescue workers and military personnel set up camp during the search and rescue.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.