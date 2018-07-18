The story appears on
Page A8
July 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Charged for conspiracy
A 29-year-old Russian woman living in Washington, DC, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian government.
Maria Butina, who studied at American University in Washington was accused of operating at the direction of a high-level official who worked for the Russian Central Bank and was recently sanctioned by the US.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.