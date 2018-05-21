The story appears on
May 21, 2018
Chechen man arrested in Marseilles
French police said yesterday they would detain a man of Chechen origin for another 24 hours after he was arrested on Saturday with electrical equipment that could be used to make an explosive device.
The man was detained at the main railway station in the southern city of Marseilles after a member of the public reported he was acting bizarrely.
Police found suspicious electrical equipment on him and the man refused to give his name.
“What he had on him was not an explosive device, it was not dangerous in itself, but it was electrical, electronic equipment that could be used to make an explosive device,” public prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said.
“We do not yet know his identity but this man says he is Chechen and speaks Russian,” he added.
Police and prosecutors said they were interrogating the man arrested in Marseilles to ascertain whether he was planning an attack.
France has been on high alert after a Chechen-born Frenchman stabbed a man to death last week and wounded four others in an attack in Paris that investigators believe was terror-inspired.
