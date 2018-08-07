The story appears on
August 7, 2018
Chef Robuchon dies
Joel Robuchon, the world’s most-starred Michelin chef who tore down kitchen walls to give diners new insights into the art of cooking, died yesterday at 73.
Robuchon, who was hailed as one of four “chefs of the century” by the Gault & Millau industry bible in 1990, founded a string of restaurants that revolutionized fine dining across three continents, at one point ratcheting up a record 32 Michelin stars. He still had 24 stars at the time of his death.
