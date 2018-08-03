Advanced Search

August 3, 2018

Child porn trial starts

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 3, 2018 | Print Edition

Four men have gone on trial in Germany over their alleged involvement in running a child pornography platform. News agency dpa reported that the defendants face charges of distributing child porn, and in some cases child abuse in the trial at the Limburg state court that opened yesterday.

