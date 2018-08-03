Child porn trial starts

The story appears on
Page A9
August 3, 2018
Free for subscribers
Four men have gone on trial in Germany over their alleged involvement in running a child pornography platform. News agency dpa reported that the defendants face charges of distributing child porn, and in some cases child abuse in the trial at the Limburg state court that opened yesterday.
