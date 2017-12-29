Chilling eyewitness accounts of US train crash reveal shock

Home » World

Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said “tons of people” had been hurt.

Dozens of emergency recordings released by South Sound 911 Dispatch provided a vivid account of what happened during the deadly December 18 crash.

“My abdomen hurts really bad. I don’t feel good,” said a crying woman identified as Angela who was bleeding from head and wailed in panic each time she couldn’t find an answer to a dispatcher’s questions. “I don’t know how old I am off the top of my head. I’m sorry!”

Angela was in Car 5 with her 14-year-old son as the passenger train barreled through a curve at high speed, derailing along both sides of the tracks and toppling some cars onto Interstate 5 below.

Angela begged for help and ordered her bleeding son to lie still because he had neck and back pain. He took a hit to his face. They got slammed into a table. She couldn’t find her shoes.

“Everybody’s getting off but I’m afraid to move my son,” Angela said, adding that “tons of people are hurt!”

Authorities say it could take more than a year to understand how the inaugural run of the train carrying 85 passengers and crew members ended in disaster along a new 24-kilometer bypass route.

Friends Jim Hamre, 61, and Zack Willhoite, 35, died of brain and skull injuries. Benjamin Gran, 40, died of multiple traumatic injuries. Another 911 caller said there were bodies everywhere. A dispatcher said there were at least 12 bodies on the tracks.

On the ground, a woman identified as Aura MacArthur said she was driving south on Interstate 5 and thought her car had been hit by a mudslide. “A huge cloud of mud and dirt came and hit my car and spun me around,” she said, cold and crying in her glass-strewn SUV. “I hope everybody’s OK,” she said.