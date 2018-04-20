Advanced Search

China backs possible peace treaty

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 20, 2018 | Print Edition

China yesterday voiced support for a possible peace treaty between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea at an early date.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Wednesday that it was reviewing ways to turn the current armistice on the Korean Peninsula into a peace treaty during the upcoming summit with the DPRK later this month.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China supports the possible peace treaty and efforts by relevant parties to create a peace regime for the peninsula. China said it will play a positive role in the process.

(Xinhua)

