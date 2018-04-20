The story appears on
Page A9
April 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
China backs possible peace treaty
China yesterday voiced support for a possible peace treaty between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea at an early date.
South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Wednesday that it was reviewing ways to turn the current armistice on the Korean Peninsula into a peace treaty during the upcoming summit with the DPRK later this month.
In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China supports the possible peace treaty and efforts by relevant parties to create a peace regime for the peninsula. China said it will play a positive role in the process.
(Xinhua)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.