April 13, 2018

China worries over rising Syria tensions

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 13, 2018 | Print Edition

China yesterday expressed concern of rising tensions in Syria, and called on all relevant parties of the Syria issue to remain calm and show restraint.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks at a routine news briefing.

“China is worried about the possibility of escalation of tension,” Geng said.

He said Foreign Minister Wang Yi had discussed the current situation in Syria with visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and added that China maintains contact on this issue with other members of the UN Security Council including the United States and Russia, as well as other regional countries.

(Xinhua)

