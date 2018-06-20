China-DPRK relations to benefit both

Home » World

CHINESE President Xi Jinping met DPRK leader Kim Jong Un at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing yesterday for an in-depth conversation over tea in a cordial and friendly atmosphere.

Noting that Kim has paid three visits to China within 100 days, Xi said the two sides have jointly created a new history of China-DPRK high-level exchanges.

“We are pleased to see that the important consensus reached by China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is gradually being implemented, the friendly cooperative relations between the two sides are radiating new vitality, the momentum for dialogue and easing of situation on the Korean Peninsula has been effectively strengthened, and the Worker’s Party of Korea’s new strategic route has pushed the DPRK’s socialist cause into a new journey,” Xi said.

He said he believes that under the joint efforts of both sides, China-DPRK relations will certainly benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

With joint efforts of China, the DPRK and related parties, the Korean Peninsula and the Northeast Asia will surely embrace the bright prospects of peace, stability, development and prosperity, said Xi.

He said socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. The Communist Party of China and people of all ethnic groups in China are closely united around the CPC Central Committee to strive for the achievement of the Two Centenary Goals and the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China is willing to share its experience with the DPRK, and strengthen unity and cooperation to jointly create a better future for the socialist cause of the two countries, said Xi.

Kim said the two nations are as close and friendly as family, and help each other, adding that Xi has offered affectionate care and support for the DPRK people.

The current visit to China has served as an opportunity to deepen the friendship between Xi and him, and advance DPRK-China ties, Kim said.

He vowed to work with Chinese comrades to upgrade bilateral ties to a new high, and play their due roles in safeguarding world and regional peace and stability.

Kim said he believed that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will definitely be realized.

Kim visited a national agricultural technology innovation park under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences yesterday, and the Beijing rail traffic control center.

Kim concluded his two-day China visit late yesterday and departed Beijing for the DPRK.

On Tuesday, Xi said China was pleased to see the important summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore achieve principled consensus and positive results in realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing a lasting peace mechanism on the peninsula.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up policy. Xi said that since the reform and opening-up, the Chinese people have been courageous to carry out self-reform and innovation, on the basis of the national conditions and having the whole world in view, and have explored a development path suitable for China’s national conditions.

“We are happy to see that the DPRK made a major decision to shift the focus to economic construction, and the development of the DPRK’s socialist cause has entered a new stage in history,” Xi said, adding that China supports the DPRK’s economic development, the improvement of people’s livelihood and its development path that accords with its national conditions.