Chinese UN aid helps Pakistan’s tribal areas

China-funded United Nations projects have helped the displaced people in Pakistan’s tribal areas and southwestern Balochistan province, UN officials said in Islamabad on Monday.

Thousands of people had been displaced in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas due to terrorism and floods in Balochistan.

With funding from China, and in partnership with the FATA Secretariat and the government of Balochistan, the United Nations Development Programme’s project, of US$4 million, has benefitted 80,269 people and 8,100 temporarily displaced families in Kurram, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber and Orakzai tribal areas, a UNDP statement said after a joint closing ceremony held in Islamabad.

In Balochistan’s Naseerabad, Jafferabad and Sohbatpur districts — which were worst affected by the 2010 floods — new furniture and education kits were provided to 19,000 school children in 423 schools, said the press release.

China also contributed US$1 million to enable the World Food Programme food assistance for 158,000 people in several districts, including those who are returning to FATA and those who are still displaced, said the press release.

Chinese aid is helping marginalized communities to manage shocks and build a foundation for the future, the press release said, adding these initiatives build on the Chinese government’s continued commitment and contribution to the international emergency response efforts.

WFP’s acting country representative Katrien Ghoos said that China is an increasingly significant global player and a vital donor to WFP operations and WFP is pleased to partner with its new donor in Pakistan to support efforts to achieve food and nutrition security, according to the press release.