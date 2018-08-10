Advanced Search

August 10, 2018

Citizenship stripped

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Five former dual nationals have been stripped of their Australian citizenship due to their involvement with the Islamic State group overseas, a government minister said yesterday.

A total of six people have now lost their Australian citizenship since the law was changed in 2015 to enable dual nationals to lose their citizenship rights for actions contrary to their allegiance to Australia.

