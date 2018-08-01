The story appears on
Civil aviation chief quits after MH370 report faults ATC
MALAYSIA’S civil aviation chief said yesterday that he has resigned after an independent investigative report highlighted shortcomings in the air traffic control center during Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370’s disappearance four years ago.
The report, released on Monday, raised the possibility that the jet may have been hijacked even though there was no conclusive evidence of why it went off course and flew for over seven hours after severing communications.
Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the report didn’t blame the civil aviation department for the plane’s loss but found that the Kuala Lumpur ATC center failed to comply with operating procedures.
“Therefore, it is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia,” he said in his statement, adding that he has presented his resignation and will step down in two weeks.
The jet carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished on March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean. The investigative report, prepared by a 19-member international team, said the cause of the disappearance cannot be determined until the wreckage and the plane’s black boxes are found.
However, the report said the investigation showed lapses by air traffic control, including a failure to swiftly initiate an emergency response and monitor radar continuously, relying too much on information from Malaysia Airlines and not getting in touch with the military for help.
New Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said yesterday that the government has formed a committee to investigate and take action on any misconduct based on the report’s findings.
The report said there was insufficient information to determine if the aircraft broke up in the air or during impact with the ocean.
Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location.
