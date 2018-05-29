Clinic treats cryptocurrency addicts

Home » World

A SCOTTISH addiction clinic has begun treating people who are hooked on trading cryptocurrencies.

Traders can become addicted to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as their volatile price fluctuations can be as thrilling but potentially costly as gambling, according to therapists at Castle Craig clinic.

Cryptocurrency addicts are offered treatments such as a 12-step program, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma therapy and equine therapy.

Chris Burn, a gambling therapist at Castle Craig Hospital, said: “The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler. It provides excitement and an escape from reality.

“Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded and huge gains and losses were made. It’s a classic bubble situation,” he said.

Castle Craig has treated over 10,000 patients for various addictions since it opened in 1988, and says the majority have gone on to achieve long-term abstinent recovery.

Prices start from 1,360 pounds (US$1,807) per week for an extended treatment program, and detox and intensive care starts from 2,975 pounds per week.

A minimum commitment of two weeks’ treatment is required of all patients.