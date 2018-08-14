The story appears on
Page A9
August 14, 2018
Collapse causes panic
Panic erupted at a packed music festival in Spain when a section of a wooden promenade suddenly collapsed, injuring more than 300 people including nine seriously, officials said yesterday.
The seafront platform, which was 30 meters long by 10 meters wide, was jammed with people watching a rap artist in the northwestern city of Vigo when it suddenly caved in just before midnight on Sunday. Rescuers armed with an infrared camera combed the site for three hours to ensure no one remained trapped underneath while divers searched the nearby sea, he said.
