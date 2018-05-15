Advanced Search

May 15, 2018

Congo Ebola cases

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 15, 2018 | Print Edition

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported 39 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of Ebola between April 4 and May 13, including 19 deaths, the World Health Organization said yesterday.

It said 393 people who identified as contacts of Ebola patients were being followed up. Information about the outbreak in Bikoro, Iboko and Wangata health zones in Equateur province was still limited, the WHO said in a statement.

World
