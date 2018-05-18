The story appears on
May 18, 2018
Congo Ebola outbreak
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to a city, the World Health Organization said yesterday, fueling concern the deadly virus may prove tougher to contain.
The fresh outbreak, publicly declared on May 8 with 23 deaths so far, had previously been confined to a very remote, rural area in Equateur Province in the northwest of the country. But the UN’s health agency confirmed that an Ebola case has been recorded in the city of Mbandaka, which is roughly 150 kilometers from the Bikoro area where the outbreak originated.
