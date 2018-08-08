The story appears on
Page A11
August 8, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Congo acts over latest outbreak of Ebola cases
Congo’s health ministry says three more cases of Ebola have been confirmed in North Kivu province as the country faces its tenth outbreak of the deadly virus.
Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga says in a statement that at least four Ebola deaths are confirmed. He says there are now 16 confirmed cases of the hemorrhagic fever, 27 probable cases and 31 suspected ones under investigation.
He confirms that the “cold chain” for vaccinations has arrived in Beni, the main city in the region, and vaccinations should be ready by the end of this week. The ministry says 12 teams will be deployed. Health experts have identified at least 966 contacts who are now under surveillance.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.