Controversial ads
The operator of Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant on yesterday resumed television commercials, seven years after a 2011 meltdown that sparked the world’s worst atomic accident in a generation.
A retail arm of Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings said it was placing commercials on television, radio stations, and trains. The decision is controversial, with some activists angered that TEPCO is spending on advertising while it remains on the hook for enormous costs stemming from the disaster.
