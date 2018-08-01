Cops walk out

Advanced Search

August 1, 2018

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 1, 2018 | Print Edition

The entire four-member police department of a small western Massachusetts town has resigned, citing poor equipment and unsafe working conditions. Interim Police Chief Roberta Sarnacki and three officers submitted their resignations in a letter to Blandford officials on Monday. The officers said their police radios don’t work in some parts of the town and their poorly fitting bulletproof vests are beyond their expiration dates.

