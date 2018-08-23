‘Cryptojacking’: new type of cyberattack

Home » World

Has your smartphone suddenly slowed down, warmed up and the battery drained down for no apparent reason? If so, it may have been hijacked to mine cryptocurrencies.

This new type of cyberattack is called “cryptojacking” by security experts.

It “consists of entrapping an Internet server, a personal computer or a smartphone to install malware to mine cryptocurrencies,” said Gerome Billois, an expert at the IT service management company Wavestone.

Mining is the process of helping verify and process transactions in a given virtual currency. In exchange miners are now and then rewarded with some of the currency themselves.

Legitimate mining operations link thousands of processors together to increase the computing power available to earn cryptocurrencies.

Mining bitcoin, ethereum, monero and other cryptocurrencies may be very profitable, but it does require considerable investments and generates huge electricity bills.

But hackers have found a cheaper option: Surreptitiously exploiting the processors in smartphones.

To lure victims, hackers turn to the digital world’s equivalent of the Trojan horse subterfuge of Greek mythology: Inside an innocuous-looking app or program hides a malicious one.