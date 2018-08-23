The story appears on
Page A9
August 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Cryptojacking’: new type of cyberattack
Has your smartphone suddenly slowed down, warmed up and the battery drained down for no apparent reason? If so, it may have been hijacked to mine cryptocurrencies.
This new type of cyberattack is called “cryptojacking” by security experts.
It “consists of entrapping an Internet server, a personal computer or a smartphone to install malware to mine cryptocurrencies,” said Gerome Billois, an expert at the IT service management company Wavestone.
Mining is the process of helping verify and process transactions in a given virtual currency. In exchange miners are now and then rewarded with some of the currency themselves.
Legitimate mining operations link thousands of processors together to increase the computing power available to earn cryptocurrencies.
Mining bitcoin, ethereum, monero and other cryptocurrencies may be very profitable, but it does require considerable investments and generates huge electricity bills.
But hackers have found a cheaper option: Surreptitiously exploiting the processors in smartphones.
To lure victims, hackers turn to the digital world’s equivalent of the Trojan horse subterfuge of Greek mythology: Inside an innocuous-looking app or program hides a malicious one.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.