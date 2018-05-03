Cyprus returns 14 artefacts to Egypt

Home » World

Cyprus has handed back to Egypt 14 ancient artefacts stolen and smuggled abroad in the late 1980s after officials on the Mediterranean island seized them, Egypt’s government said.

The artefacts include an alabaster base “decorated with the name of King Ramses II in addition to 13 ushabti figurines and amulets of different shapes,” the antiquities ministry said.

Interpol had informed Egypt of the objects’ seizure in 2017, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it ultimately succeeded “through diplomatic and legal efforts” to prove its ownership of these artefacts.

The items arrived in Cyprus in 1986 and were recovered in the capital Nicosia, it added.

It did not say when the artefacts were returned, but that it took place at an event in Egypt attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Greek and Cypriot counterparts. Sisi met Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday.