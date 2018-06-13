DPRK, US leaders hold historic meeting

Home » World

TOP leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump gathered in Singapore yesterday for a historic meeting widely expected to open a new chapter in their countries’ relations.

They met one on one for about 40 minutes, had an expanded meeting joined by a few aides, and concluded their morning activities with a working lunch.

The larger session of the meeting, which took place at the Capella Hotel in Singapore’s resort island of Sentosa, was attended by major security and diplomatic aides to Kim and Trump.

Kim and Trump started their first summit with a historic handshake before a row of the national flags of the two countries that lasted for several seconds. “This is just a new beginning,” Trump said while shaking hands with Kim.

Kim, dressed in a dark suit, and Trump, sporting a red tie, talked in a corner of the hotel corridor for a few minutes before they walked along the passage into the meeting room and sat down in front of journalists.

“The way coming here was not easy,” Kim said.

“We had the past that grabbed our ankles and old prejudices and practices that covered our eyes and ears. We are here after overcoming all these,” he said.

Trump said it was “an honor” to meet with Kim face-to-face and that he would have “a terrific relationship” with the DPRK leader. After shaking hands again with Kim in front of the cameras, Trump gave a thumbs-up before starting the first meeting between an incumbent US president and a DPRK leader.