May 7, 2018
DPRK accuses America of deliberate provocation
THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea yesterday accused the United States of misleading world opinion by saying the DPRK’s commitment to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula was the outcome of international pressure.
The Korean Central News Agency quoted DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman as saying the US is deliberately provoking the DPRK despite the improvement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
“Recently, the US is misleading public opinion, arguing as if the DPRK’s clarification of its intention for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula made through the Panmunjom Declaration adopted at the historic North-South summit is the result of so-called sanctions and pressure,” said the spokesman.
He slammed the US for saying it would not ease the sanctions and pressure until the DPRK gives up its nuclear weapons completely.
“The US is also moving to aggravate the situation on the Korean Peninsula by deploying strategic assets on the peninsula and increasing its attempt of taking up the ‘human rights’ issue against the DPRK,” said the spokesman.
“This act cannot be construed otherwise than a dangerous attempt to ruin the hard-won atmosphere of dialogue and bring the situation back to square one.”
The spokesman warned that if Washington miscalculates the peace-loving intention of the DPRK as a sign of weakness and continues to pursue its pressure and military threats against the latter, it would be counter-effective to addressing the nuclear issue on the peninsula.
A summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, the first-ever face-to-face meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president, is due to be announced soon.
Their meeting comes after a historic summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27.
The DPRK and South Korea issued a joint declaration, saying the two sides are committed to the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.
