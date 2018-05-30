DPRK official flies to US for summit talks

Home » World

A SENIOR DPRK official is headed to New York to discuss an upcoming summit, US President Donald Trump said yesterday, the latest indication that an on-again-off-again meeting between Trump and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s leader may go ahead next month.

“We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

“Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young (sic) Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”

Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee and formerly head of a top DPRK military intelligence agency, was scheduled to fly to the United States today after speaking to Chinese officials in Beijing, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, citing an unidentified source.

The talks indicate that planning for the unprecedented summit, initially scheduled for June 12, is moving ahead after Trump called it off last week in a letter to DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

A day later, Trump said he had reconsidered and officials from both countries were meeting to work out details.

Kim Yong Chol will be the most senior DPRK official to meet top officials for talks in the US since Jo Myong Rok, a marshal, met then President Bill Clinton at the White House in 2000.

Kim Yong Chol coordinated the DPRK leader’s two meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in April and May. He and Kim Jong Un’s sister were the only DPRK officials to attend the first inter-Korean summit in April alongside the DPRK leader.

Analysts believe the US is trying to determine whether DPRK is willing to agree to sufficient steps toward getting rid of its nuclear weapons to allow a summit to take place.

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to Trump, told Fox News that a summit might not take place on the date originally set but perhaps shortly after.

Kim Jong Un’s de facto chief of staff, Kim Chang Son, meanwhile, flew to Singapore, the scheduled site of the meeting, via Beijing late on Monday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

At the same time, a “pre-advance” US team was in Singapore to meet DPRK officials.

The DPRK has faced years of economic sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs since it conducted its first nuclear test in 2006.

But events have moved quickly since Kim Jong Un made a conciliatory New Year’s address at the end of last year, following months of sharply rising tension and war-like rhetoric between him and Trump.

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting on Saturday at the border village of Panmunjom, during which they agreed the DPRK-US summit must be held.

On Sunday, the US State Department said American and DPRK officials had met at Panmunjom. Sung Kim, former US ambassador to South Korea, will meet DPRK Foreign Ministry official Choi Sun Hee again today on the border, Yonhap reported, adding that the agenda for the Trump-Kim summit would be roughly worked out.