The story appears on
Page A9
May 11, 2018
Free for subscribers
DRC sees 5 new suspected cases of Ebola
THE main hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s northwestern town of Bikoro received five new suspected Ebola cases yesterday, the hospital’s director said.
Bikoro is the nearest major town to Ikoko Impenge, the village where the first reports of the fever appeared. A total of 26 are now suspected to have been infected since the start of the year, of whom at least 17 have died.
Among the five cases, two were health workers who had come into contact with people suspected of being infected.
“The risks of propagation are very low because it is a remote area, it is about 200 kilometers from Mbandaka, the capital of the province of Equateur ... so it is unlikely that a patient can leave this area and go to Mbandaka or Kinshasa,” the capital, said the director of the National Institute of Biological and Bacterial Research, Jean Jacques Muyembe.
WHO has placed US$1 million from its Emergency Contingency Fund to back response activities over the next three months. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has put US$250,000 for response to the outbreak while getting a team with experience in previous Ebola outbreaks.
