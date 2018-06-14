The story appears on
June 14, 2018
Data breach to be probed
UK smartphone seller Dixons Carphone says it is investigating a data breach of some 5.9 million customer bank card details and 1.2 million personal data records.
The retailer says it has contacted the relevant card companies as well as police and data authorities but says there was no evidence of fraud on the cards as a result of the incident. The Information Commissioner’s Office is investigating the matter, but it was not immediately clear whether the breach would be subject to the stringent new data protection rules that came into effect last month.
