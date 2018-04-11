Advanced Search

April 11, 2018

Daughter of poisoned ex-spy out of hospital

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 April 11, 2018 | Print Edition

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury along with her Russian ex-spy father, has been discharged from hospital, an official said yesterday.

“This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone,” Salisbury hospital’s deputy chief executive Christine Blanshard said.

She added that while Sergei Skripal, a former double agent who moved to Britain in 2010, is “recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course.”

The pair were found collapsed on a bench in the southwestern city of Salisbury on March 4 in what authorities have said was attempted murder by the Russian state. Western allies backed Britain but Moscow strongly denied any involvement, prompting a furious global row.

Countries around the world expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in response, prompting Moscow to launch its own expulsions.

The Skripals were both in a coma after the attack and there were initially fears they would not recover, but last week officials said they were both improving.

The BBC reported that Yulia, 33, had been discharged on Monday and was moved to a secure location.

