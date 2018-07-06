Deadly heatwave

The story appears on
July 6, 2018
A heatwave in Quebec has killed at least 19 people in the past week as high summer temperatures scorched eastern Canada, health officials said on Wednesday. Twelve of the dead were reported in the eastern province’s capital Montreal. The Tribune newspaper said five of the deaths occurred in a rural area just east of the city.
