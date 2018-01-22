Death penalty sought in case of Chinese scholar slain in US

Home » World

AMERICAN prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a former physics student charged with the kidnapping and killing of a University of Illinois scholar from China, telling a judge in a filing that also made a new allegation that the 28-year-old suspect once choked and sexually assaulted someone else years ago.

The filing in United States District Court in central Illinois provides several reasons for why the death penalty is called for in Brendt Christensen’s case, including because he allegedly tortured 26-year-old Zhang Yingying before killing her. It didn’t say how.

The new allegation is that Christensen “choked and sexually assaulted” someone referred to only by the initials “MD” in 2013 in central Illinois. He has not been charged in that alleged assault. Christensen also once expressed his aspiration “to be known as a killer,” the filing says.

Zhang disappeared on June 9 on her way to sign an apartment lease off campus in Urbana, 225 kilometers southwest of Chicago. She had arrived on campus in April and had just missed a bus when Christensen lured her into his car, prosecutors said, adding that Zhang is dead though her body hasn’t been found.

Christensen, who earned a master’s degree in physics from the University of Illinois, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping resulting in death. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 27, though his attorneys have said previously they would need more time to prepare, especially if the government intended to seek the death penalty.

Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011. While capital punishment is available under federal law, prosecutors have sought it infrequently and it’s rarely been carried out.

There have been just 37 federal executions — from 1927 to 2003, when the last federal execution occurred, according to the US Bureau of Prisons website.

The last was of Louis Jones, executed by lethal injection in Terre Haute, Indiana, on May 18, 2003, for a kidnapping resulting in death. Federal authorities have only executed one person in Illinois, in 1938 by hanging, according to the bureau.

Among other factors Friday’s five-page filing says justifies the death penalty was the “heinous, cruel, or depraved manner” of the crime and that it involved “planning and premeditation,” as well as what the document says is Christensen’s “lack of remorse.”

“The victim was particularly vulnerable due to her small stature and limited ability to communicate in English,” the filing said.