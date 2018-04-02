The story appears on
Page A8
April 2, 2018
Death sentence
A KUWAITI court yesterday sentenced in absentia a Lebanese man and his Syrian wife to death by hanging over the murder of a Filipina maid, a judicial source said.
The court issued the sentence in the first hearing in the case of Joanna Demafelis, the 29-year-old maid whose body was found in a freezer in Kuwait earlier this year.
The sentencing can still be appealed if the couple returns to Kuwait, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Philippine Ambassador Renato Pedro Villa declined to comment on the verdict.
