May 3, 2018

Dengue outbreak

May 3, 2018

The French overseas territory of La Reunion is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of dengue fever which could be spread by tourists to other countries, the World Health Organization said yesterday.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne virus that may be thriving because of a lack of immunity among the population of the Indian Ocean island, or because the virus is simply causing more symptoms than it did in previous years, the WHO said.

This year there have been 1,816 dengue cases confirmed, as of April 23. In the week to April 23, there were 428 probable and confirmed cases reported.

